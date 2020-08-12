A Stonyford man has been charged with attempted murder after discharging a firmarm during a confrontation with a neighbor.
Colusa County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Mark Cortreras said that while the incident is still under investigation, it is believed that Christopher B. Wilkins, 59, fired a gun while in a confrontation with a female that resides on the property located on the 4400 block of Lodoga Stonyford Road in Stonyford, where Wilkins lives in a trailer.
According to Contreras, the suspect lives on the property and helps with work. The cause of the confirmation has not been determined at this time.
Wilkins was arrested in the early morning hours on Monday and charged with attempted murder, criminal threats, assualt with a firearm, brandishing a weapon or firearm and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He also had three outstanding warrants at the time of his arrest.
According to Contreras, search warrants were issued Monday for Wilkins’ vehicle and trailer.
Cortreras said the suspect remains in custody in the Colusa County Jail at this time and the investigation into the incident remains ongoing.