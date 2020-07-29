Man charged with attempted murder following ATV accident pleads not guilty

The man charged with attempted murder after fleaing the scene of a multiple vehicle accident he is believed to have caused in Princeton has entered a plea of not guilty.
Raymond Zapien, 31, of Princeton, was driving northbound on State Route 45 in Princeton on the afternoon of May 31 with his girlfriend Skye Flores and her 15-year-old son when he veered off the roadway and struck a stalled ATV, ejecting and injuring the rider.
Zapien then crashed into a truck that witnessed the accident and attempted to block his path as he tried to flee the scene.
Investigators believe that Zapien crashed into the ATV intentionally in what appears to be an attempt to end his life and the lives of his passengers due to an argument with Flores.
Zapien is facing a slough of other charges stemming from the incident, including assault with a deadly weapon, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol causing injury, child endangerment, leaving the scene of an injury accident and conspiracy to commit a crime.
Zapien is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 19.