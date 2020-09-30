Man scores consecutive hole-in-ones at Arbuckle Golf Club

Octogenarian Bill Werry pulled off a recent rare double that surprised his Arbuckle Golf Club playing partners.
The 33-year member from Sacramento followed up his hole in one in July with another ace this month at the nine-hole course.
A 6-handicapper, he used a 5-hybrid for his perfect shot on the 178-yard seventh hole for his fourth lifetime ace on the way to a 1-over-par 73.
In July, he hit a 6-hybrid to fly the ball into the hole on the 167-yard second hole for his first ace in 33 years.
“That was crazy,” he recalls with a laugh. “It went in on the fly. Those holes looked like dinner buckets.”
His witnesses to the perfections were Jeff Thomas of Arbuckle, Jim Pearson of Colusa, Pete Rominger, Eloy Garcia and Bill Collignon of Woodland and Scott Bement of Elk Grove.
Werry, 84, is no stranger to success, having excelled in basketball and as a baseball catcher in the early 1950s at McClatchy High School. He played three years of professional baseball in the Brooklyn Dodgers’ organization.
Originally, he started golfing with the Sacramento Golf Club at the Haggin Oaks and Bing Maloney golf courses. After having problems getting starting times, he was invited to Arbuckle by Scott Morgan in 1983.
When impressed with the course, he was told by member Charles Geyer the fees were $250 for a membership and $35 a month for him and his wife. He joined that day in 1987.
Since that time he has never tired of the road from Sacramento to Arbuckle to tee it up.
From his youth, he has continued his active lifestyle. He once ran marathons, continues as a regular runner and walker, uses light weights and consistently does stretching exercises.
His golfing career has stretched over 5,300 rounds since 1964 and he has logged almost every one. Since 1983, he has booked 2,090 rounds at Arbuckle, citing two scores of 4-under-par 68 (one with six birdies) and also a high of 102 in a gusty north wind.
Certainly, he knows that freeway from Sacramento to Arbuckle as well as anyone after traversing about 230,000 miles. He still believes he can drive to Arbuckle (110-mile round-trip), play 18 holes and return home nearly as fast as playing a round in Sacramento.
“It’s a quick trip,” he quips.
“I’ve been living the good life. I love the Arbuckle course, the great greens and the people up there. They’re the salt of the earth.”