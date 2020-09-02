Surgical masks and hand sanitizer will be available for small business owners at several distribution sites around the county today (Wednesday).
Supplies will be available for pick up from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the following locations:
– The Chamber Room at Williams City Hall, 810 E Street, Williams;
– The Arbuckle Post Office, 415 Fifth Street, Arbuckle;
– The Maxwell Post Office, 260 Oak Street, Maxwell;
– Alderson Ranch Supplies, 1000 Commercial Street, Princeton.
According to a release issued by the Colusa County Chamber of Commerce, these supplies have been made available to California small businesses through the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services in collaboration with the Office of the Small Business Advocate.
For more information, call the Colusa County Chamber of Commerce at 458-5525 or email info@colusachamber.org.