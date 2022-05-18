The University of California, Agriculture and Resources will host their annual Giving Day this week and the UC Master Gardener Program of Colusa County hopes to inspire generosity by raising awareness of the value of the program that benefits Colusa County residents.
On May 19-20 from noon to noon, the local Master Gardeners aim to raise as much money as possible in order to expand outreach to benefit more people. Last spring, they raised $2500.
“Your donation will fund the UC Master Gardener Program of Colusa County’s Donna Critchfield Memorial Demonstration Garden at the County of Colusa Office of Education’s
Education Village in Williams, Ca,” said Gerry Hernandez, UC Master Gardener Program Colusa County Coordinator. “Donations will be used for irrigation supplies, building raisedbeds, plants, seeds and tools. We hope to raise $2000 for the demonstration garden.”
According to Hernandez, Alsco-Geyer and Messick’s Ace Hardware are generously matching the first $500 of donations we receive.
“The demonstration garden will serve to educate the public about the ‘Eight Smart Gardening
Practices,’ Landscape for your Local Environment, Reduce Waste and Recycle, Nurture the Soil, Conserve Water, Conserve Energy, Responsible Pest Control, Support Beneficial Wildlife and Grow your own Food,” said Hernandez.
Those who are interested in joining the UC Master Gardener Program of Colusa County’s UC
ANR Giving Day initiative are invited to visit www.ucanr.edu/givingday for donate.
“Thank you for any support you can offer our program on May 19 and 20,” said Hernandez.
For more information, visit the UCCE Master Gardeners of Colusa County Facebook page or
www.cecolusa.ucanr.edu/Master_Gardeners.