After months of planning and preparation, the Master Gardeners of Colusa County are getting their community garden up and running and would like to get the community involved in the process by hosting an irrigation drip system demonstration on Friday.
“Everyone is welcome to come out and watch, or grab a shovel and help!” said Pam Niehues, member of the Master Gardeners of Colusa County.
According to Niechues, this demonstration will be the first of many offered to the community as the Master Gardeners work through the many steps of preparing, planting and maintaining a garden.
After the irrigation has been completed, Niechues said the Master Gardeners hope to host the next demonstration at the end of March or in early April to highlight the planting process.
According to Niechues, the Master Gardeners decided to start the community garden with a variety of tomatoes in the first plot this year but eventually they hope to have a variety of things growing in each of the four plots at the community garden. They also hope to rotate what is grown each year.
The demonstration will be held in the Farm to School Community Garden at Education Village, 499 Marguerite Street, Williams, starting at 10 a.m. on Friday.
Niechues said whatever is grown in the community garden will be donated to the Farm to School program facilitated at Education Village, which incorporates crops grown onsite into the school’s lunch program.
Niechues said the Master Gardeners have been discussing what crops to grow next and welcome any input offered by the community.
For more information, call 458-0570. The Master Gardeners of Colusa County office is open Tuesdays from 9 a.m. until noon and 1-4 p.m.