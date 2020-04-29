A fertilizer spill in Maxwell prompted authorities to close a road for several hours and evacuate local residents during containment procedures.
Personnel from the Maxwell Fire Department and facility managers from Grow West were notified Wednesday evening of an accidental release of aqua ammonia liquid fertilizer at the facility located in the 5700 block of Maxwell Road.
According to a release issued by Grow West, authorities and managers arrived at the site around 7:30 p.m. and implemented safety and containment protocols, which included the precautionary road closures and voluntary residential evacuations.
The site was cleared at 11:15 p.m.
“There were no injuries and the event was not a result of an equipment malfunction or failure,” according to a news release. “There was no facility damage and operations are back to normal.”
Grow West representatives said that an internal investigation into the incident is underway.
“Grow West safety and operations staff are reviewing all operational and safety protocols with employees and will be reporting details of the accidental release to the required state and local regulatory agencies,” according to the release.