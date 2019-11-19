After a three year hiatus, the Maxwell Inn has reopened and business is booming, said manager Sara Rogers.
Rogers uncle, Frank Rogers, bought the place three years ago and has been using the space to cater private parties since but Rogers said there has been a lot of community interest in the restaurant.
“People were consistently asking when we were going to open,” said Rogers. “I’d say we had at least two people ask per week!”
After so many inquiries, Rogers said they finally made the decision to reopen on Oct. 3. and spent the next two weeks working with her staff to get everything ready.
“Our blood, sweat and tears when into this place,” said Rogers.
After painting, rearranging and making updates to the facility, the Maxwell Inn officially reopened its doors on Oct. 16.
“We wanted to make this a fun place where people can come eat for a reasonable price and enjoy themselves,” said Rogers. “And there is really nothing else around so it is great for the community.”
According to Rogers, the staff – who have moved over from the Refuge in Colusa – have years of experience and have been working hard to get the restaurant up and running.
“We are all so happy to be here,” said Rogers.
Rogers said a restaurant menu will no longer be offered at the Refuge in Colusa since the new facility in Maxwell is better equipped to handle a fully operational restaurant.
“The Refuge will still be open as a bar but you won’t be able to get food there anymore,” said Rogers.
The Maxwell Inn hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony and mixer on Friday to commemorate the newly opened space.
Dozens of people came out to grab a drink and welcome back the newest Maxwell business.
“The opening is still somewhat new so I hope things keep going as well as they have been,” said Rogers. “The response from the community has been great. It’s really exciting for us.”
According to Rogers, the upstairs space at the restaurant will continue to be used for private parties.
The Maxwell Inn is open for lunch and dinner Wednesday through Saturday. Lunch is served from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. and dinner is served from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Brunch will also be served on Sundays only from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Take out orders are also available.
For more information, contact the Maxwell Inn at 438-2338.