The closure of the north- and southbound Interstate 5 Maxwell Safety Roadside Rest Areas have been extended through Aug. 31 due to final operational work and inspections.
The Maxwell Rest Areas have been closed over the past year for construction and were expected to reopen on Saturday, according to a release issued by Caltrans District 3, who have extended the closure for an additional month.
The neighboring north- and southbound Willows Rest Areas in Glenn County remain closed for construction through December 31.
“During the closures, northbound I-5 motorists will be directed to use the Corning SRRA in Tehama County, about 25 miles north of Willows,” it was stated in the release. “Southbound motorists will be directed to the Dunnigan SRRA in Yolo County, about 34 miles south of Maxwell.”
According to the release, Caltrans is investing $13.8 million to update the wastewater and water systems at the Maxwell and Willows rest areas.