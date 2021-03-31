The long term closure of the north- and southbound Interstate 5 Maxwell rest areas have been extended until June 1, according to Caltrans.
These rest areas have been closed for the past year due to construction, according to a release issued by Caltrans, and additional electrical work needs to be completed before the facilities can reopen to the public.
“Caltrans is investing $13.8 million to update the wastewater and water systems at the Maxwell and Willow rest areas,” it was stated in the release.
Further down the road, the north- and southbound Willows rest areas in Glenn County are also closed through the end of the year.
During these closures motorists are advised to use the Corning rest area in Tehama County, about 25 miles north of Willows, or the Dunnigan rest area in Yolo County, about 34 miles south of Maxwell.