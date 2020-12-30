Caltrans announced the closure of the north- and southbound Interstate 5 Maxwell Safety Roadside Rest Areas will be extended until March 31, 2021, for additional construction activity.
The rest areas are located between Maxwell and Williams in Colusa County.
According to a press release, crews are scheduled to close the Willows Safety Roadside Rest Areas in Glenn County sometime in January for long-term construction work. The closure date will be announced on portable roadside message boards and Caltrans social media platforms.
The rest areas are located between Willows and Orland.
During the closures, northbound I-5 motorists will be directed to us the Corning rest area in Tehama County (25 miles north of Willows) and southbound motorists will be directed to the Dunnigan rest area in Yolo County (about 34 miles south of Maxwell).
According to the press release, Caltrans is investing $13.8 million to update the wastewater and water systems at the Maxwell and Willows rest areas. TSI Engineering Inc. of North Highlands is the contractor for both projects.
The department will issue construction updates on Twitter @CaltransDist3 and on Facebook at Caltrans District 3.