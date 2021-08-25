Caltrans District 3 announced last week that the north- and southbound Interstate 5 Maxwell Safety Roadside Rest Areas have reopened.
The Maxwell Rest Areas have been closed over the past year for construction and were expected to reopen Aug. 31 after delays caused by final operational work and inspections, according to a release issued by Caltrans.
The neighboring north- and southbound Willows Rest Areas in Glenn County remain closed for construction through December 31.
“During the Willows closure, northbound I-5 motorists will be directed to use the Corning SRRA in Tehama County, about 25 miles north of the Willows Rest Area,” according to the release. “Southbound motorists will be directed to the Maxwell SRRA in Colusa County, about 27 miles south of the Willows Rest Area.”
Caltrans is investing $13.8 million to update the wastewater and water systems at the Maxwell and Willows rest areas.