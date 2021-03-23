The Colusa County Department of Public Works announced that a significant portion of Maxwell Road will be closed for emergency repairs due to a recent culvert failure, effective Monday.
The closure, which extends from Four Mile Road and Holloway Road, will be in effect for a minimum of ten business days, according to a release issued by Colusa County.
“We recognize that this is a significant arterial road closure and appreciate patience and understanding as we work to address the damage,” said Michael J. Azevedo, director of Public Works. “We are in the process of onboarding a contractor as the scope of the repair is beyond the technical capacity and equipment capabilities of the Department of Public Works. Rest assured, we will be working diligently to repair the road as quickly and safely as possible.”
Drivers are urged to plan ahead to avoid this closure during their commutes, as Maxwell Road serves as a primary connector between Interstate 5 and State Route 45.