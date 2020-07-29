The Maxwell Town Pool reopened Monday after the Maxwell Parks and Recreation District reported a possible COVID-19 exposure at the facility on Thursday.
Anyone who visited the pool, located at 585 Oak Street in Maxwell, on July 8-9 between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. may have been exposed to the coronavirus.
People who visited the establishment during this time are encouraged to self-monitor for the symptoms of COVID-19 which include fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, loss of smell or taste, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle aches or sore throat.
If one develops symptoms, it’s asked that one contacts their primary medical provider for further directions.
According to a release issued by the Maxwell Parks and Recreation District, health and safety protocols at the facility include frequent sanitation of all surfaces and touchpoints, higher but safe chlorine levels in the pool, thermal scanning of all visitors and staff prior to entry and enforcement of recommended social distancing.
The facility is also requiring everyone that enters must sign a health declaration form in addition to a temperature check upon entering.