On March 3, residents living within Districts 2 and 3 will have an opportunity to choose who they’d like to represent them as county supervisor for the next four years as the polls open for the primary election that is normally held in June.
Vote by mail ballots will start to be mailed out Feb. 3.
The candidates running for supervisor in this year’s election include Daurice Kalfsbeek Smith, Robert Moriconi, Dave B. Markss and Laurie Okland Waters for District 2 and incumbent Kent Boes and Jason McMullan for District 3.
Incumbent Gary J. Evans is running unopposed for the District 4 seat.
The Colusa County Chamber of Commerce will host two candidate nights this week to give the community a chance to meet and interact with each of these prospects.
Nancy Loudon, Candidate Night coordinator, said each meeting will be a formal candidate night following the League of Women Voters format where, after introductions, each candidate will get four minutes to make their opening statements.
“They can talk about whatever they would like during that time,” said Loudon.
According to Loudon, questions from the audience will also be accepted during in the meeting but will be screened to avoid duplicate inquiries. The question and answer portion of the event will be held after opening statements and each candidate will have two minutes to answer the questions presented to them.
Index card will be handed out for audience members with questions to fill out in order to submit their question.
The District 2 candidate night will be held tonight, Wed., Jan. 29, in the conference room at Colusa Industrial Properties, located at located at 100 Sunrise Boulevard in Colusa.
The District 3 candidate night will be held tomorrow, Thurs., Jan. 30, at the Williams Community Center, located at 860 C Street in Williams.
Both events will begin at 7 p.m.
“Whether there are two or ten people running, it’s a good opportunity to get to know your candidates,” said Loudon.
In preparation for these candidate nights, the Colusa County Sun-Herald reached out to the candidate and asked them a few questions:
Name on ballot and personal information?
Boes – Kent S. Boes, 35 y/o, Colusa County Supervisor for District 3, Business Owner, and Community Volunteer.
Kalfsbeek Smith – Daurice Kalfsbeek Smith, I am a fourth generation Colusa County Resident a Business Professional and I am married to Andy Smith, Branch Manager for Nutrien Ag Solutions. I have two children, Cole 21 who is a senior at Washington State University graduating in Ag Business Technology Management. Cade is a 6th grader at Egling Middle School.
McMullan – Jason D. McMullan. I reside with my wife of 13 years, and our three children in Williams, and I currently serve as the Pastor of Williams Community Church.
Moriconi – Robert Moriconi; I was born and raised in Woodland. I am a 61 years old, the father of 3 and grandfather of 6. I moved to Grimes in 1978 then in 1991 I moved to the City of Colusa that I have since called home with my fiancé Linda.
Markss – Dave B. Markss; Occupation: Small Business Owner; Married.
Okland Waters – Laurie Okland Waters, I was raised in Colusa, my husband Dave and I were married here in 1983. We started our life together in Sacramento, raising our two sons, John and Scott, traveling home to Colusa County frequently to visit family and friends. We chose to move back home permanently in 2005.
Education and training?
Boes – I have a Bachelors of Science in Mathematics from UC Davis. I also have extensive training in Transportation as well as Emergency Management.
Kalfsbeek Smith – Time Management For Managers, ISO implementation for Managers, Fundamentals of Chemical Mechanical Planarization, PcMRP Systems Management, Leadership and Motivating techniques, Managing multiple priorities, Lean Manufacturing Principles-six sigma, Regulatory Compliance, Policy/Procedure Development, ISO 9001/13485 Implementation, Produce Safety Alliance Grower Training Certificate.
McMullan – I am completing my Masters in Divinity (M. Div.) from Reformed Baptist Seminary.
Moriconi – I attended Yuba Community College, I am a graduate of Woodland High School preceded by Holy Rosary Elementary; Lee Jr. High.
Markss – AS degree in Administration of Justice, Yuba College; California State University, Chico, studied Business Administration- Management; Graduate of the FBI National Academy (University of Virginia). Specialized courses in Zoning and Land Use, Governmental Budgeting, public safety.
Okland Waters – I graduated from Colusa High School and went on to become a Cosmetologist.
Work Experience?
Boes – I have many years in Transportation Management (including Unitrans, Specialized Transportation Services, East Bay Paratransit, Yolobus, and Colusa County Transit). I also spent six years in education, predominantly teaching high school math. In addition, I have worked summers with the United States Forest Service and the Williams Fire Protection Authority responding to large incidents throughout the state since 2007. I began my fire career as a Firefighter Type 2, and I am now a fully qualified Strike Team/Task Force Leader. I have also been running my own business as a Mobile DJ for almost a decade.
Kalfsbeek Smith – Currently General Manager of Advanced PVA Technologies, Inc. Previously VP OF Sales and Marketing for a Silicone Medical Device/PVA manufacturing company, provided leadership and direction to all levels including Engineering, Quality Assurance, Human Resources, Accounting and other Operational areas. Directed development and growth initiatives to ensure short- and long-term success. Participate in Financial Planning and ensure appropriate goals are met. Redefined organizational structure to support continued growth. Core Competencies include Sales and Marketing, General Management, Strategic Planning, ISO 9001/13485 Implementation, Lean Manufacturing Systems, Budget/Sales Forecasting, Customer Solutions, Product Development, Human Resource Management, Team Building & Training, Policy / Procedure Development, Regulatory Compliance.
McMullan – I have over 14 years of Health Care management experience, along with a background in Social Services, both in public and non-profit operations.
Moriconi – I have been self-employed for over 30 years in the Ag Business & Trucking. I currently own a custom shop that specializes on motorcycles, boats, and 4X4 vehicles. In the past, I worked for one of the largest farmers in the county as a ranch foreman. I oversaw the rice and sugar beet operations from the ground preparation to harvest supervising 30-40 seasonal employees.
Markss – Retired law enforcement officer from the County of Colusa (29+ years of service at the Colusa County Sheriff’s Department and Colusa County District Attorney’s Office). I own a Private Investigation business. Currently employed part-time as a Security Manager for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
Okland Waters – I am currently a Legal Secretary for the Colusa County Counsel’s Office. I was a Legal Secretary for The Law Office of Tedd Mehr. I worked at Tony’s Fine Foods in West Sacramento for almost 14 years where I started as a File Clerk and worked my way up to Executive Assistant for the Sales Dept.
Community/public or organization memberships, activities? How involved have you been?
Boes – I have been a member of the Williams Volunteer Firefighters Association since 2012. I am currently a Captain at Williams Fire, and also the Chairman of the Volunteer Association. I served on the Williams City Council from 2012 through 2016, and with that, many local boards and commissions. I currently serve as a board member for the Colusa-Glenn-Trinity Community Action Partnership, and I am the Chairman of the Regional Housing Authority for Colusa, Sutter, Yuba, and Nevada Counties. I also serve as a Board Member for Karen’s House, a local non-profit that provides aid to victims of domestic violence.
Kalfsbeek Smith – I have Volunteered for multiple Youth Organizations including Little League, Parks and Recreation, YMCA, CRAF. I have been a 4-H leader for the last 13 years. I am a Member of the Colusa Chamber of Commerce for 6 years and I currently serve on the Department of Fish and Game as District 2 Commissioner.
McMullan – I serve as a School board member on the Colusa County Board of Education. I also serve as President of the Ministerial Association of Colusa County, and previously served on the board of Karen’s House as Vice-President. My involvement in those positions, along with my role as a Pastor in the community, have allowed me to be involved in several community and social programs, such as the food, clothing, and sheltering programs throughout the county.
Moriconi – I am currently on the Colusa County Airport Advisory Committee the Colusa County Airport Land Use Committee. I attend many local events for the Community of Colusa, including Veterans of Colusa, Colusa County Fairgrounds, Colusa Fire Department and the Colusa Arts Council. I am a member of the Moose and Elks Lodges. I am an advocate in helping others. I established a drop off of supplies for the fire victims in Lake County and delivered items to those in need several times. I also participated in helping to cook and serve meals for the victims of the Paradise Fire.
Markss – I am immensely involved in our community. My involvement includes: retired Volunteer Firefighter, Colusa Rural/Sacramento River Fire District (20 years of service); Colusa Lions Club (member for 20 years, currently serve as Secretary/Treasurer; past President and past Zone Chairman); City of Colusa Planning Commission; American Legion; Colusa RedHawks Athletic Foundation; Egling Middle School Site Council; Past President, California District Attorney Investigators Association.
Okland Waters – I started my volunteer service when my sons were in the Scouts, I was involved mostly with the fundraising portion, while still assisting during campouts and hiking. For many years I was with the PTA serving in multiple positions. I served on the board of the School Site Council both in Sacramento and Colusa. I volunteered as a parent with Colusa Friends of Music, continuing on many years after my son had graduated. And for the last 3 years I have volunteered in the Annual River Clean-Up.
Previous elections?
Boes – I ran for and was elected to the Williams City Council in 2012 and the Colusa County Board of Supervisors in 2016.
McMullan – I currently hold the office of Trustee for the Colusa County Board of Education.
Moriconi – In 2016 I ran for Supervisor for District 2 of Colusa County. In the primary election there were three candidates. I ran in the finals against the incumbent losing by a small margin.
Markss – Currently serving as a City of Colusa Council Member. Elected to the Colusa City Council in 2016.
Okland Waters – None.
What are a couple of your greatest accomplishments?
Boes – We completed the Marguerite Street Extension Project, a collaboration between the City of Williams, the County of Colusa, and the State of California. We built a road from E Street to Highway 20, encouraging further economic development for Williams and Colusa County. Since completing that project, two new businesses have come, bringing jobs with them. There are shovel-ready plans for a hotel, and another business bringing over 1,000 high paying jobs. I also spent most of 2019 developing the county ordinance for hemp production, further expanding our ag economy, which will bring more industry, jobs, and local tax revenue.
Kalfsbeek Smith – Created the One Step Sponge-Foot Disinfecting Mat under Advanced PVA Technologies, Inc. Family and my two sons bring me a great sense of accomplishment, whatever I can do to help create a thriving community for all of us, I will.
McMullan – Aside from my family and the home that we have made here in Williams, I was proud to also serve our community in leading last year’s Williams Parade of Lights, as well as establishing a food distribution program in each of our County’s cities and most of our communities.
Moriconi – Being the father of three children and a grandfather of 6 is by far my greatest accomplishment. I am a hard worker and advocate of the community. I enjoy helping people in the community. I am honest and dependable and I am eager this year to be victorious in this election and represent Colusa County as the District 2 Supervisor.
Markss – Served my country as a Viet Nam-era veteran, United States Marine Corps, Honorable Discharge; FBI National Academy graduate; elected by the citizens of Colusa to lead them as a City Council Member.
Okland Waters – My greatest accomplishment has been to raise my two sons into wonderful caring men.
What ultimately qualifies you for this position?
Boes – I am uniquely qualified to be the County Supervisor for District 3 given my background, training, and experiences. I have spent the last seven years working in local government both at the City and the County. I understand what’s needed to get things done. My education in mathematics and my experience running my own businesses have made me keenly aware of what it takes to budget appropriately, not wasting tax payer dollars, while providing the best services we can for the community. My extensive background in community service also gives me more insight into what our community needs are locally.
Kalfsbeek Smith – I understand the importance of a strong local economy. Commitment to county infrastructure, our residents, local businesses and future business development. We need to make decisions that make sense fiscally. I want to work with the County and City in taking a proactive approach with Business Economic Development. We need to communicate with our community and have more transparency. I am results-driven and have over 30 years of work experience in Management, Sales, Marketing, Operations, and Human Resources.
McMullan – To serve, one must be a strong advocate for their constituents, and my work as an agent of our community, has allowed me an understanding of the needs and priorities of families and businesses in our county. I can relate to my community, because I have worked alongside so many of my neighbors in helping to better our county.
Moriconi – I care about the county. Colusa County has been good to me and I would like to give back to the community and provide the people in the county with someone they can speak to, I will listen and do what is best for the them and this county. I only desire to help make Colusa County the best it can be.
Markss – Leadership: I have proven leadership skills, demonstrated since my military service. I was elected to the City Council in 2016. I have served as President of the Colusa Lions Club, appointed as the Colusa County Chief District Attorney Investigator, and elected President of the Colusa County Deputy Sheriff’s Association. Virtually every organization I have ever belong to I have been chosen to lead that organization, based on my leadership, managerial skills, and loyalty. Experience: As a City Council Member, I have the political experience of working as a team member, and working with the current County Supervisors and Department Heads.
Okland Waters –Working in the County Counsel’s office has given me an opportunity to interact with virtually every department in the county. I also maintain four county budgets, which gives me a knowledgeable understanding of the County budget overall. Colusa County and its many departments have been working in collaboration to improve the lifestyle of the residents living in our County. As Supervisor, I want to build on those partnerships within, and outside our district, to benefit the entire community.
What are your top three top priority issues?
Boes – First, I have been working on emergency response and management in Colusa County since taking my seat in 2017, and I remain committed to improving those services. I will not rest until two full-time ambulances are in Colusa County. Second, I remain committed to controlled economic development. We slashed our impact fees by 98% to create a more welcoming environment for new business. We will continue making changes conducive to growth and development. Lastly, with economic expansion, housing becomes a necessity. I have been working very closely with local planning departments to make necessary changes that would facilitate housing growth.
Kalfsbeek Smith – Job Creation, Infrastructure, Eliminating Waste.
McMullan – First, our county must ensure appropriate ambulance coverage once and for all, so that our communities and first responders no longer endure the anxiety that comes with such minimal coverage. Each community also needs equitable access to county services and programs. Also, building a strong economy, which requires a blend of agricultural careers, coupled with technological and non-seasonal employment that has a lasting effect in our community.
Moriconi – Provide the community with a local hospital facility with emergency transport, Public Safety and economic growth that includes increasing the county’s revenue, support local businesses as and new businesses.
Markss – 1. Increasing the quality of our community- this includes public safety, flood protection, clean water, public health, robust infrastructure. 2. Economic development- we must do more to attract new businesses to our County; and do what’s necessary to retain the businesses that make Colusa County unique. 3. Maintain a balanced budget- cost of government continues to rise above the level of revenues. This threatens the level of services provided by the talented and diverse workforce the County has assembled.
Okland Waters –Top 3 priorities, I would first have to say community relationships, I would reach out to the citizens in my area to ask what their priorities are, and then, work with the community to find ways to facilitate these needs. From speaking with the people of my community, Second, I have found that there is much concern regarding access to emergency ambulance services. Last but not least we need to continue working with the area business’ to keep the various odors that impact our quality of life.
“I am the best candidate because …”
Boes – I have the experience, knowledge, and understanding to get the job done. I am committed to being a full-time representative for District 3. I have always, and will continue to keep an open door policy. Any issue, no matter how big or small, I will always do my best to resolve it with you. As I always have, I will remain committed to making fiscally responsible decisions, efficiently spending your tax payer dollars, to provide the best possible services that the county can give. I humbly ask for your continued support on March 3rd.
Kalfsbeek Smith – I care deeply about our community and county, I want to represent you, our voters. We will face challenges and we will work through them with planning and fiscally sound decision making. I am proud of the heritage of this community and we must always consider the history and what has made this community so great.
McMullan – I am dedicated to achieving results for the people that I serve, and being an accessible representative to our community.
Moriconi – I have been in the county for over 40 years. I have been on the fire department and many committees for schools and have served on the Grand Jury. I believe that the members of the community, including the employees of the county, are able to speak openly with me and be respected. I am here to represent law enforcement departments, public works, private business owners and residents to the best of my ability. I will work hard to address concerns to help our county strive. I am a business owner and farmer that understands this county and want for our county only the best.
Markss – My varied background and skillsets make me the best candidate for Supervisor. I served nearly thirty years in Colusa County law enforcement, ranging from an entry level rank to an executive level managerial position. Taking initiative and commitment demonstrates what my philosophy has been throughout my life; being part of a team, the collective strength of a team, and being a team leader with a purpose. I have a lifelong record of leadership, culminating in my election to the Colusa City Council. I have substantial experiences of working with elected officials, labor organizations, and governmental budgets.
Okland Waters – I love our community and will work to keep and preserve the best parts of Colusa, while at the same time assist community members and businesses so everyone in our community can work, live and thrive.