Personal firewood permits are available for purchase from the Mendocino National Forest, according to a press release.
Permits are available only by mail – the cost is $5 per cord with a minimum purchase of four cords for $20. It’s illegal to remove firewood from the forest without a valid permit.
A cord of wood is a well-stacked pile measuring four feet by four feet by eight feet.
All firewood removed from the forest must be dead and already on the ground, according to the press release. The maximum length for a piece of wood to be removed is six feet.
To download a firewood permit request form, visit https://go.usa.gov/xH3kD and follow the mail-in instructions.
Allow three weeks to receive the permit tags and a map of cutting areas in the forest. A third-party authorization form to allow another person to cut wood for the permit holder is available upon request at the time of purchase. All firewood permit sales are final.
Firewood collected within Lake and Mendocino counties is subject to state and federal quarantines to limit the spread of the sudden oak death pathogen. Firewood taken from these counties can only be transported into other sudden oak death quarantined counties, such as Alameda, Contra Costa, Humboldt, Marin, Monterrey, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Solano, Sonoma and Trinity.