Mendocino National Forest officials elevated the fire danger level to “very high” on Monday, according to a press release. This danger level means that fires will start easily, spread rapidly and increase quickly in intensity.
“To maximize the effectiveness of initial response, we strategize how we pre-position resources in anticipation of shifts in weather and fuel conditions across California,” it was stated in the press release.
With the forecast showing a chance of thunderstorms this week, Mendocino National Forest fire officials are ordering additional engines and crews to be available locally in case new fires start, according to the press release.
“Our primary wildfire response strategy for 2020 is aggressive initial attack and rapid containment to minimize the number of large wildfire,” said Curtis Coots, fire management officer, in the press release. “The most important thing people can do to help during the 2020 fire year is to prevent wildfires.”
According to the press release, fewer human-caused fires will help protect communities and also preserve firefighting resources.
Fire restrictions are in effect across the forest. Campfires are allowed in developed campgrounds and wilderness only.
For more information on fire restrictions, visit the U.S. Forest Service – Mendocino National Forest Facebook page.