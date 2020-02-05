A forest order was issued for the Ranch Fire area in the Mendocino National Forest that opens more trails and campgrounds and continues the temporary closure of others until more fire hazards can be removed, according to a press release.
The new closure is effective now until Dec. 31.
Most of the road system and trails in the Ranch Fire area have been evaluated and hazards have been removed, according to the press release. The latest forest order opens the majority of OHV trails on the Grindstone Ranger District as well as Pine Mountain Lookout and Bear Creek campground on the Upper Lake Ranger District.
Numerous hazards still exist within the general forest, along many roads and trails and in campgrounds.
“Due to the hard work of Forest Service employees and volunteers there are now many fire impacted areas that are safe for the public to enjoy and I feel it is important to repoen access to public lands where we can,” said Forest Supervisor Ann Carlson, who issued Forest Order No. 08-20-02. “We are continuing to remove hazards such as dead standing trees, exposed rebar in trail treads and stump holes on trails in order to reopen the remaining trails and campgrounds.”
Carlson added that while the end date of the order is Dec. 31, they are working to reduce risks to the public and reopen areas as soon as possible.
For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/urx4jwu.