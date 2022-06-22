Meridian Drawbridge to open Thursday

Motorists can expect delays on State Route 20 near Meridian on Thursday due to a scheduled intermittent closure of the Meridian Bridge on the Sutter-Colusa County line.
According to a release issued by Caltrans District 3, the bridge is scheduled to be closed intermittently between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. as Caltrans crews open the swing bridge to conduct their annual routine inspection of the historic steel structure over the Sacramento River, which is anticipated to cause delays of up to 20 minutes during each of the two planned openings.
“Motorists are advised to find alternate routes during the temporary highway closure, which is subject to change due to unexpected weather or other events,” read the release. “Electronic roadside message boards will be used to post the latest information.”
Built in 1977 to replace an earlier bridge destroyed by fire, the swinging, turntable bridge is swung open once a year for inspection, according to the release, because the U.S. Coast Guard requires the structure remain operational to allow large maritime vessels to pass through.
Caltrans District 3 will be providing updates on their Facebook and Twitter pages.
For real-time traffic information, visit http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.