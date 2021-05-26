Ministerial Association opens PneumaCare Clinic in Stonyford

Health care options in Colusa County recently expanded, as the Ministerial Association of Colusa County opened the PneumaCare Telehealth for Urgent Care and Behavioral Health at the Stonyford Community Church last week.
“This is an exciting event, as it brings much needed services for walk-in urgent care and behavioral health appointments to be scheduled, using the latest telehealth equipment, reliable internet and supportive supplies that create a clinic-like approach – including a self-triage area, that will help the community when it comes to urgent medical needs that call for the advice of a healthcare provider – all of which our services will use Board Certified M.D.s and D.O.s to provide urgent care,” said Reverend Jason D. McMullan, president of the Ministerial Association of Colusa County. “Additionally, behavioral health appointments will be available to schedule, with each neighbor being able to visit the same therapist each time, including access to a psychiatrist.”
According to McMullan, all of these services are free for those that are subscribed to Medi-Cal, and the Ministerial Association will provide the ability to have free visits for those that are uninsured.
Over the past two years, the Ministerial Association has coordinated the opening of nearly a dozen food distributions, nine food pantries and a half dozen clothing closets throughout Colusa County, said McMullan, but as they were doing so they noticed another great need within the community.
“One of the areas of need that we’ve noticed while caring for our neighbors, is their struggle to access medical services and behavioral health providers, and often rely on the local emergency room or driving great distances to see a therapist,” said McMullan. “From that, our ministers committed to establishing places in churches where anyone in our community can access urgent care services and meet with behavioral health specialists through telehealth technology, with a focus on helping those enrolled in medical assistance plans, such as the uninsured and Medi-Cal.”
The Ministerial Association partnered with healthcare partners to open the first-of-its kind site within Colusa County on Thursday, housed at the Stonyford Community Church.
“At every turn, they (Anthem Blue Cross & California Health & Wellness) have consistently asked what more they can do, to expand our program, and broaden the scope of their support – whether that was in the form of financial support, buying Telehealth devices, or having their teams consult on the development of our program,” said McMullan. “Our Ministerial Association is very thankful for the engagement and partnership from both of these organizations.”
During the ribbon cutting ceremony held on Thursday, Anthem Blue Cross awarded the association with a $25,000 grant to train community health workers in finding community-based programs, services and benefits for those in the county that are in need while helping them in managing their own health.
“The grant is also funding our new Telehealth program that we intend on establishing In each of our county communities and towns, starting with Stonyford,” said McMullan. “This grant allows The Ministerial Association to purchase the necessary medical equipment and technology for each telehealth site, and train the Community Health workers that operate these sites at our partner churches.”
The Ministerial Association has also launched a new Community Health and Wellness program to bring a team of trained and local community health workers to Colusa County.
“They can also assist in such things as navigating the local health system, finding a specific community resource or medical specialist, helping locate transportation to medical and dental appointments, and helping neighbors find the necessary paperwork for services that they need,” said McMullan. “This team is also able to directly provide care from any of our current services, such as free food and clothing, help with utility bills and housing, and transportation assistance.”
McMullan said this Community Health Team will operate the telehealth centers as they are established throughout the county and will be available before and after telehealth appointments to offer assistance in finding help to accessing services and connecting better with someone’s healthcare benefits.
“This resource team will complement the work that the Ministerial Association has been doing, with a focus on neighbors that are either subscribed to Medi-Cal, Medicare or are uninsured,” said McMullan. “We look forward to expanding this team all across Colusa County.”
According to McMullan, those interested in accessing the new services in Stonyford should contact the Stonyford Community Church, who will be overseeing operations at the newly opened Telehealth center. For more information, call 963-3072.
Those interested in the expanding PneumaCare services within Colusa County, as well as information on the healthcare partners, and resources within the community that can assist in providing care can visit pneumacare.org for more information.
For those that are interested in supporting the association’s food, clothing or community health endeavors, monetary donations written out to the Ministerial Association of Colusa County can be sent to 53 Walnut Tree Drive, Colusa CA 95932. Donations can also be made at www.colusamacc.org.