The man that went missing after leaving his Williams motel room on a hunting trip has been found.
Byron Beltran Evora, 40, of San Francisco, was located on Saturday on a remote forest road in Tehama County, near Buck Rock, according to Williams Police Department Lieutenant Chris Miller.
“He was found in his vehicle in good health and thankful to have been rescued,” said Miller.
Evora went missing after his vehicle became stuck in the snow on Friday, March 27. He was located by a ranger with the Bureau of Land Management.
The Williams Police Department lead the investigation into Evora’s disappearance with assistance from several other agencies, including the Tehama County Sheriff’s Department, Glenn County Sheriff’s Department, the Colusa County Sheriff’s Department and the Bureau of Land Management.
“He has since been reunited with his family and is doing well,” said Miller.