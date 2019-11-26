The Colusa teen that has been missing since Oct. 27 was found dead Thursday afternoon, floating in a canal not far from where he was last seen weeks earlier.
At approximately 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21, the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office received a call notifying them of the discovery of a body in a ditch on Lonestar Road south of Myers Road near Williams, according to a release issued by Colusa County Assistant Sheriff Mike Bradwell.
Detectives from the Sheriff’s Department responded, along with the county’s dive team, and extricated the body of an adult male the located floating in the canal.
“The deceased adult male was identified as Jose Canchola, 18, from Colusa,” read the release.
According to Bradwell, Canchola was last seen leaving a residence on foot in the area of the 6000 block of Myers Road in Williams on Oct. 27 at approximately 12:30 a.m.
Bradwell said the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office led a large search and rescue operation in the area of Lonestar and Myers Road on Oct. 28, with assistance from local fire departments, pilots and the Colusa County Search and Rescue Team. The search, which Bradwell said produced negative results, was conducted by vehicle, foot and air.
Bradwell said Tuesday morning that a pathologist has determined the preliminary cause of death to be asphyxiation due to submersion in water, pending a toxicology report.
“Our thoughts are with Jose Canchola’s family and friends,” Colusa Assistant Sheriff Mike Bradwell said in the release.
Liliana Pina, of Williams, has set up a GoFundMe page to help raise money for Canchola’s final arrangements.
“Let’s help his family give him his last goodbye, any donations will help,” wrote Pina on the GoFundMe page. “Thank you for your support in these difficult times.”
The GoFundMe can be found at www.gofundme.org/?s=+In+Loving+Memory+of+Jose+Canchola.