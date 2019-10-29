Missing person search continues

The Colusa County Sheriff's Department Office is actively conducting a missing person investigation into the whereabouts of 18 year old Colusa resident Jose Canchola.
According to Colusa County Assistant Sheriff Mike Bradwell, Canchola was last seen leaving a residence on foot in the area of the 6000 block of Myers Road in Williams on Oct. 27 at approximately 12:30 a.m.
Bradwell said Canchola is described as a Hispanic male, approximately six feet tall, 135 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a camouflage hooded sweater.
According to Bradwell, the Colusa County Sheriff's Office led a large search and rescue operation in the area of Lonestar and Myers Road on Oct. 28, with assistance from local fire departments, pilots and the Colusa County Search and Rescue Team. The search, which Bradwell said produced negative results, was conducted by vehicle, foot and air.
Further search operations are still active at this time.
Anyone with any information related to the whereabouts of Jose Canchola is asked to contact the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office at 530-458-0200.