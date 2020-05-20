Modified Memorial Day services planned for Monday

Although restrictions on social gatherings are still in effect, there will be three modified services in observance of Memorial Day around the county on Monday.
According to Don Parsons, Colusa County Veterans Service Officer, all of the ceremonies will be simple to adhere to current social distancing regulations and will include a flag salute, the National Anthem and volley of fire.
These modified services will be held at the Colusa Cemetery, 1974 Wilson Ave., Colusa, at 8 a.m., the Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, 1741 Wescott Rd., Colusa at 9 p.m. and the Williams Cemetery, 2438 Zumwalt Rd, Williams, at 10 p.m.