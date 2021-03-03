A motorcyclist was killed after colliding with a tree near Elk Creek on Sunday.
According to a release issued by the Willows area California Highway Patrol, a 76-year-old male was driving a 2005 BMW motorcycle northbound on County Road 306 just north of Black Diamond Road Sunday afternoon when, for unknown reasons, the motorcycle left the roadway, collided with a tree and overturned.
“The driver was ejected and was pronounced deceased at the scene,” it was stated in the release.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation and it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision, according to the release.
The identity of the man, who was a resident of Stonyford, is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.