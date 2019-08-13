A benefit concert and car showcase is planned to remember a beloved Colusa resident.
“Bash for Bev,” scheduled for Aug. 24, will feature hot rods, old trucks, sports cars, a feast provided by local eateries, ice cream and an evening of country music to celebrate the life of Beverly Armocido, a life-long resident of Colusa that passed away earlier this year.
“I started this event when Bev Armocido, a close friend and mother figure to me, passed this January to cancer,” said Jason English, event organizer and producer.
The Hoblit family – Hoblit was Armocido’s maiden name – moved to Colusa when Armocido was just two and opened the local Ford dealership, Hoblit Motors in 1949. Seventy years later, Armocido’s little brother Dave Hoblit still own the business today.
“I asked (Dave) if I could put together a special event in memory of his sister and he, without hesitation, said yes and wanted to sponsor the event,” English said.
The car showcase will kick off the festivities at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, located at 1303 10th St., at 2:30 p.m. Hot rodders will line up their cars down Rusty Nuts Hot Rod Alley at the fairgrounds for the duration of the event. Those that have a car on display will receive a complementary dinner ticket with the purchase of a general admission ticket.
English said he expects about 20-30 cars to be featured but more are certainly welcome.
Anyone interested in participating in the car showcase needs to register in advance online at www.bashforbev.com.
The live music will start at 3 p.m. with local favorites Nate Smith, Madison Hudson, Kaylee Starr and Township hitting the stage at the Colusa Fairgrounds Livestock Pavilion.
“Dance the night away or just grab a seat as we share memories and honor Bev’s memory with her Colusa family and friends,” read a statement on the Bash for Bev website.
English said Rocco’s, Granzella’s, Louis Cairo’s and Market Street Grill will combine efforts to make a bountiful feast for dinner and The Tap Room at Colusa Made and Grindstone Wines will provide drinks. Dinner will begin at 5 p.m. An ice cream social, sponsored by CCI Insurance, will be held following dinner from 6 p.m.-8 p.m.
English said all of the proceeds from the event will be donated to schools and educational programs within Colusa County in Bev Armocido’s name.
“We wanted to be able to reach a large groups of kids with the proceeds,” English said.
General Admission tickets cost $45 and can be purchased at various locations around Colusa including Hoblit Motors, the Colusa County Fair Office and CCI Insurance.
English said if you purchase your general admission ticket in advance your ticket will include admission to the concert and car showcase, dinner and the ice cream social.
“If you wait ’til the weekend of the event your dinner will be an extra $20,” English said. “This is thanks to an awesome community we live in.”
General admission tickets as well as dinner tickets can also be purchased online at www.bashforbev.com. Online purchases will require an additional fee of $4.30 for general admission and $2.79 for dinner tickets.
For more information, contact Jason English at 218-7441, email jenglish@hoblit.com or visit www.bashforbev.com.