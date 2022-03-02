Nashville-based band to play free show in Stonyford next week

The Nashville-based band New Legacy Project will perform a live concert in Stonyford next week.
“Formerly the Blackwood Legacy, they are best known for their intricate harmonies, true Southern Gospel sound and homespun humor,” said Bobbie Frye, New Legacy Project tour coordinator. “They were recently honored with nominations for both Fan Favorite and Breakthrough Artists of the year at the prestigious AGA awards show in Nashville.”
New Legacy was led by Rick Price, who spent much of his 40-year career with the Grammy and Dove Award winning Blackwood Brothers, according to Frye, and who was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame with the legendary quartet.
“Although Price died in 2021, the group carries on the grand legacy of his music and his leadership,” said Frye. “New Legacy is currently charting on radio with their latest singles ‘God of the Empty Grave’ and ‘Come To The Water.’ Their latest musical project, Doxology, is also being met with rave reviews across the U.S.”
Frye said Price began his career in Southern Gospel music with the legendary Blackwood Brothers Quartet.
“Originally a protege of the late Cecil Blackwood, Rick was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame with the Grammy and Dove-award winning group in the 1990s,” said Frye.
After Cecil’s death, and with the support of his widow, Frys said Price and Chris Blackwood formed the Blackwood Legacy.
“It was Rick’s desire to carry on the grand heritage of his beloved mentor,” said Frye. “The group has been continuously touring through the United States since their formation in 2001.”
In 2016, Price made the decision to rename the group to New Legacy Project after recognizing that God was speaking into the ministry in a new way, according to Frye. “Rick has surrounded himself with some of the finest singers and musicians in the industry today,” said Frye. “Known for their flawless harmonies, homespun humor and impeccable delivery, the group tour about 180 dates per year, coast to coast.”
The free concert will be held at the Stonyford Community Church, 293 Sutter Street, Stonyford, on Thursday, March 10, starting at 6:30 p.m.
For more information, visit www.NewLegacyProject.com.