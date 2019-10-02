Hundreds of people gathered outside of the newly constructed building on Vada Way in Williams for the grand opening of the newest Grocery Outlet store.
The store, which brought 31 new jobs to the area, is one of more than 300 Grocery Outlet locations in California, Nevada, Idaho, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Washington.
Chris Duncan, independent owner and operator of the store, said he and his wife Cara were drawn to the area because of the great emphasis on family and community.
During the opening ceremonies, the Duncan’s presented a $1,500 check to First 5 Colusa Children and Families Commission which will be used to expand services and programs within the community of Williams.
The couple, who have a three year old and a nine month old, said they chose to donate to First Five because they know firsthand what it’s like to have small children at home.
Originally from Oregon, the Duncan family moved to Williams about six weeks ago to get the store up and running.
During the opening ceremony, Williams Mayor Alfred Sellers Jr. said the opening of this story is a great achievement for the people of this community.
Shoppers lined up as early as 6 a.m. Thursday morning for their chance to get one of the 200 Grocery Outlet BlissBucks gift cards that were handed out to the first ranging in value from $5 to $200.
Marlene Simunic of Williams was the first customer to make a purchase at the new store; a bottle of prosecco wine.
“A little champagne to celebrate,” said Simunic.
Simunic said when she got in line at 6:30 a.m. on Thursday morning there were already five people in front of her.
Simunic said it’s great to have a store like Grocery Outlet come to town.
“I usually drive to Yuba City so it’s great to have this so close,” said Simunic.
The first 100 shoppers to leave the store also received a reusable shopping bag full of groceries.
“We are so excited,” said Duncan. “This community has been awesome and so welcoming. We are so thankful for this opportunity.”
Continuing until Oct. 24, customers may enter for a chance to win free groceries for one year, valued at $100 per month or $1,200 for the year. No purchase is necessary to enter and the raffle allows one entry per person 18 years of age or older per day. The grand prize drawing will take place at the store at the end of the day on Thursday, Oct. 24.