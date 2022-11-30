New developments coming to Tri-county Regional Juvenile Hall

The Tri-county Regional Juvenile Hall, also known as the Tri-county Regional Rehabilitation Facility, is set to have its own 32-bed facility constructed across from the existing campus at 1023 14th St. in Marysville.
Officials said that this is the first regional project involving three counties and that the new juvenile hall will allow Yuba, Sutter, and Colusa counties to pool together scarce resources and provide a safer, more secure, treatment-focused and home-like environment for juveniles, staff, visitors, and volunteers.
“Alongside greater family integration opportunities, a wider variety of successful evidence-based programs will now have adequate space for implementation and will better promote rehabilitation, ultimately reducing recidivism and crime in the community,” said Perminder Bains, Yuba County’s director of administrative services.
Planning for this addition began back in 2013, with the environmental review and outreach completed first in 2014. Construction started in February 2021 and is expected to be completed by July 2023. Once completed, the new facility will include program space, a medical office and therapy room, day rooms, administration offices, a lobby, laundry room, and recreation yards. The total project cost is currently estimated at $21.4 million.
“Pinpointing funding sources and cost-share agreements has, of course, taken time,” said Bains. “But perhaps the biggest challenge at the time was actually the legislation. In 2013, the then Governor, Jerry Brown, signed an amended bill redirecting a grant to Colusa County to also include Yuba and Sutter counties for the project.”
Approximately $15.3 million is being funded by Senate Bill 81 with the counties contributing about $6.1 million. Yuba and Sutter counties each contributed 40% and Colusa County put in the remaining 20%.