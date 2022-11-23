Colusa Casino Resort and the Colusa Indian Community Council recently announced that the newest edition to the facility – The Branded Butcher restaurant – will open Thursday at 11 a.m.
“One of the most eagerly awaited new businesses coming to Colusa Casino Resort and Northern California is the pending arrival of The Branded Butcher Restaurant,” read a release issued by casino officials. “This one-of-a-kind American style chophouse will offer guests quality, hand-cut steaks, burgers, and ribs in a friendly, familiar atmosphere. Guests can enjoy taking in the big game or live it up on the weekends with live entertainment, signature cocktails and the occasional line dancing lesson.”
According to the release, a grand opening party will be held on Dec. 2, starting at 11 a.m. The all-day celebration will begin with a ribbon cutting ceremony, followed by lunch and dinner services. Local country music star Chad Bushnell will take the stage inside the restaurant at 8 p.m. to conclude the day of celebration.
“We are very excited to introduce the Branded Butcher to the community of Colusa,” said Victor Fernandez, general manager of Colusa Casino Resort.
“We’ve poured our hearts into the transformation of the restaurant space and the new menu and look forward to stretching our culinary wings in an environment perfect for meeting friends to watch a game or enjoy a live band. We can’t wait to host our guests, celebrate with them, and share with them what we’ve been working on for the past few months.”
The Branded Butcher kitchen will be overseen by Executive Chef Joel, whose strong culinary background spans multiple states and venues and includes experience with Disney, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Florida and as Executive Chef for the Dallas Cowboys in Frisco, Texas, according to casino officials.
“Chef Joel and his team will serve up The Branded Butcher’s menu of classic American cuisine, including mouth watering appetizers from Loaded Tumbleweed Tots to decadent Tomahawk steak for two cooked to order, all which finish perfectly with any of The Branded Butcher’s signature desserts such as, The Butcher’s Legendary Brownie,” read the release.
The Branded Butcher will be open Thursday through Sundays and will offer a late-night menu on Fridays and Saturdays and a brunch menu on Sundays.
There will also be live entertainment at the restaurant on Saturdays.
For more information, visit www.colusacasino.com/the-branded-butcher/.