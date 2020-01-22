New season of Girls on the Run expands to Colusa County

A chance for girls to learn life skills through running, mentorship and emotional support is set to happen with Girls on the Run open registration Jan. 21 at 6 a.m.
Girls on the Run is a local, after-school program that combines running with learning life lessons.
“The name can be misleading,” said Heather Moural, the program coordinator for the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa area. She is also a former coach of the program and fourth grade teacher at Kynoch Elementary School in Marysville. “We’re not just running the field. The bulk of practice is sitting in a circle and doing activities together.”
Moural said she has several nieces who live and participated in the Chico Girls on the Run program. She said their growth was amazing and it prompted her to inquire about having the program in the Yuba-Sutter area. She got involved after seeing a social media post and said she is grateful to have it available in Marysville.
“Some of the kids here go home to empty homes or negligent parents. This is safe space for them to have to set goals, achieve them, and get the interaction and language they may not get anywhere else,” Moural said.
Claire Cross, a fifth grader at Kynoch, completed two seasons of Girls on the Run.
“In GOTR you accomplish a lot. The 5k is so exciting,” she said. “I also like using lessons about friendship in everyday school life.”
Registration is first-come first-served. For more information or to see what local school sites will host the program, call 636-0786 or visit www.girlsofthenorthstate.org.