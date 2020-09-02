The Colusa City Council voted unanimously last month to move forward with the initial plans to develop a mid-size shopping center along a busy stretch of State Route 20.
The Colusa Town Center Project, which will be located on six acres of land at 1601 State Route 20 in Colusa, is slated to include multiple retail businesses including an anchor grocery or drug store, a gas station with a car wash and three fast food restaurants with drive thru service windows.
To accommodate the new shopping center, the existing roadway would be reconstructed to include two 12-foot wide lanes, two ten-foot wide shoulders, new 12-foot wide turn lanes, ADA compliant sidewalks and curb ramps as well as upgraded drainage facilities, according to an initial study report completed by CalTrans.
There are also plans to realign Wescott Road into a new, four-way signalized intersection to replace the single stop sign currently located across the highway from the potential building site.
To move forward with these plans, the city council approved that the 5.93 acre parcel of land be rezoned and amendment to the general plan be made to allow for commercial building during their Aug. 18 meeting.
Plans for the potential shopping center are anticipated to be brought to council again in early October for additional review and approval.