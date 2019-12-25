New WUSD Board of Trustees member sworn in

Earlier this month, the Williams Unified School District’s Board of Trustee’s welcomed it’s newest member, Alejandra Lopez.
“I want to serve on the board because I want to take process in advocating for every child in Williams to have access to an equitable and high-quality education,” said Lopez. “I also want to ensure that every parent feels comfortable and equipped to advocate for their child’s needs.”
Lopez received her Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology and Social Work from the University of California, Berkley.
In her professional capacity, Lopez works as the Prevention Services Coordinator at the Colusa County Office of Education, working with local district liaisons to support foster and McKinney Vento students throughout the county.
“In this position, I hope to accomplish needs assessments to better gage what families need in order for their children to excel in school,” said Lopez. “I also want to ensure that every senior student in Williams Unified School District is wither college or career ready.”