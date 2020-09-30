Arbuckle Pumpkin Festival planned for Sunday

The Arbuckle Revitalization Committee will welcome fall on Sunday with their ninth annual Arbuckle Pumpkin Festival.
Festivities will be held at LaVanche Hursh Park, located at the corner of Fifth and Hall Streets in Arbuckle, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
“This year we have approximately 30 vendors participating which makes it one of the largest pumpkin festivals we have had,” said Diana Lytal, president of the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee.
According to Lytal, vendors range from floral arrangements and vegetables to pumpkins, face painting, pumpkin painting and several booths will also be selling a variety of home-crafted items including greeting cards, bags, tutus, glassware, honey, soaps, jewelry, signs and more.
Food trucks will also be onsite, including Hugo’s Tacos and Pina’s Juice Bar.
Lytal said the committee felt it was important to host the annual event this year to try and maintain a sense of normalcy for the community of Arbuckle as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
“We are very excited to present this event for our community,” said Lytal. “It has been a difficult year for our community with many struggling with the changes, in particular the children.”
Lytal said health and safety precautions - similar to those taken at the weekly farmers market hosted by the committee throughout the summer - will be implemented during the festivities and reminders of social distancing will be posted throughout the event.
Vendors will be asked to wear masks for the duration of the event and hand sanitizer will be available at key locations as well, said Lytal.
Those exhibiting COVID-19 related symptoms will be advised not to enter the festivities.
For more information, visit the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee Facebook page.