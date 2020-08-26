Work on the next phase of an ongoing environmental cleanup project in Colusa began on Monday.
The California Department of Toxic Substances Control has been providing oversight for the cleanup of the former PG&E Colusa manufactured gas plant site, located at 105 Second St., and the next phase of the project will replace electrical equipment at a portion of the substation by de-energizing and removing existing equipment.
DTSC officials said the site produced gas for lighting, cooking and heating needs for local residents from 1886 to about 1940. The plant was dismantled in 1942 and now operates as a PG&E Service Center and electrical substation.
According to a release issued by the DTSC, work will be conducted between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday for approximately three months.
Some noise and vibrations are anticipated during the work, read the release, and a portion of First Street from Main Street to the alleyway south of the substation will be closed to through traffic during the cleanup process. Detour route signs will be in place to guide traffic around these closures.
During the height of the cleanup efforts, estimated to be around the end of August through the end of September, a number of trucks delivering and removing materials at the cleanup site may impede traffic as well and flaggers will be onsite to safely manage traffic in the area at this time.
Documentation about the project can be found at https://www.envirostor.dtsc.ca.gov/public/profile_report?global_id=06490001.
For more information, contact Karri Peters, project manager for the Department of Toxic Substances Control, at 916-255-3614 or email Karri.Peters@dtsc.ca.gov.