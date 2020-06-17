On Tuesday the state Legislature passed its version of the state budget, a framework that increases taxes and relies on subsidies from the federal government, said Senator Jim Nielsen, Republican of Tehama who serves as Vice Chairman of the Senate Budget and Fiscal Review Committee.
“This budget does not solve the state’s financial problems. It prolongs the crisis, thereby, delaying and deepening the economic pain for Californians, especially those in need of state services,” he added. “We need to cut spending now. It is irresponsible to give schools and recipients of state programs false hope that the federal government will bail out the State of California.
“Employers – especially small businesses – have had to bear the brunt of this pandemic. Businesses are finally re-opening, many at limited capacity. Under this budget, there is another $4 billion in taxes heaped upon them for next year. How can they afford to stay open?”
Nielsen represents the Fourth Senate District, which includes the counties of Butte, Colusa, Glenn, Placer, Sacramento, Sutter, Tehama and Yuba. To contact Nielsen, call 916-651-4004, or via email at senator.nielsen@senate.ca.gov. Follow him @CASenatorJim.