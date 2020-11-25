A Dunnigan motel was temporarily evacuated on Thursday after law enforcement responded to reports of a shooting.
Deputies from the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office were advised that there was a victim of a gunshot at the California Motel shortly after 7:30 a.m., according to a statement made by the department.
The victim was transported to a local hospital prior to the deputies arrival, said officials, and was in critical condition as of Thursday evening.
The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office received support from the California Highway Patrol, the Woodland Police Department, the West Sacramento Police Department, the Davis Police Department and Sacramento Police Department, who temporarily evacuated the premises as a search for suspects was conducted.
The suspect(s) were not located and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Anyone with additional information related to this case is urged to contact the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office at 668-5280 or 666-8282. Anonymous tips can be reported at 668-5248.