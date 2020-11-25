The Natural Resources Conservation Service is encouraging California farmers to consider ways to minimize tillage operations with their annual “No-Till November” campaign.
According to a release issued by the NRCS, minimizing tillage protects the physical properties of soil, thereby maintaining soil health and enhancing soil functions to hold and supply both water and nutrients to crops and provides many conservation benefits to soil, water and air natural resources.
“No-till and reduce-till farming is one of many soil health conservation practices to promote water quality while saving farmers time and money,” said Carlos Suarez, NRCS State Conservationist in California. “No-till November is an appropriate way to remind farmers about the important relationship between your tillage and soil health.”
First launched in 2017, NRCS’ “No-Till November” campaign encourages farmers to consider how they might give their tillage equipment in their machine sheds this fall and decrease soil disturbance, according to the release, and has reached more than 1.5 million people through social media campaigns since first introduced.