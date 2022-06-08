The Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way said it is now accepting nominations for two annual community awards that will be presented during its Celebration of Service and Awards Breakfast on July 28.
Scheduled to start at 8 a.m., the awards that will be given out include the Pedro Award and the Nancy Ferreira Leadership Award.
According to Bob Harlan, executive director of the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way, the Pedro Award is given to an individual who has demonstrated a lifetime willingness to help his or her fellow man without thought of personal gain. All residents of Yuba, Sutter and Colusa counties are eligible to receive the award.
Harlan said the Pedro Award started in 1977.
“The name Pedro came about because the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way received a modest contribution with a simple note saying, ‘To help others’ and was signed ‘Pedro,’” Harlan said.
The Nancy Ferreira Leadership Award is given to an individual or organization that has significantly contributed to the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way’s annual fundraising campaign.
“This honor is named after Nancy Ferreira, a long-time executive director for Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way whose spirit, actions, values, efforts and dedication immensely benefited the citizens of Yuba, Sutter and Colusa counties,” Harlan said.
To obtain a nomination form, call 530-743-1847 or email terry@yscunitedway.org or visit yscunitedway.org and click on “Events.”
Completed nomination forms must be received no later than noon on July 8, Harlan said.