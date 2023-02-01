Nominations are now being accepted for the 92nd annual Maxwell Rodeo Grand Marshal.
Letters of recommendation for this year’s Grand Marshal will be accepted through 4 p.m. March 1.
For more than nine decades, the rodeo and all of the other events held are organized by student committees from Maxwell High School with support from the community Rodeo Committee and local sponsors, most of which are from Colusa County. The rodeo, which is the longest running event in Colusa County, attracts hundreds of people to the tiny town each year for the rodeo wrangling festivities.
Letters can be submitted in person at the Maxwell High School Office, 515 Oak St., Maxwell; mailed to Maxwell High School, PO Box 788, Maxwell, CA 95955 Attn: Rodeo Advisor; or emailed to summershadley@maxwell.k12.ca.us with Grand Marshal nomination in the subject line.
The 92nd annual Maxwell Rodeo will be held May 20 at Maxwell High School, 515 Oak St., Maxwell.
The event will include a parade, car show, bench press and frog jumping contests and a horse show. Various vendors will also be on site all day as well as local food and refreshments.
As always, the event is entirely free to the community.
For more information, contact the Maxwell Unified School District at 530-438-2052 or visit www.maxwellrodeo.net.