In partnership with United Way of Northern California (UWNC), Tri Counties Bank has launched the NorCal Wildfire Fund, with an initial contribution of $20,000.
According to a release issued by the partnership, the goal is to raise $3 million, which will assist communities affected by wildfires across Butte, Glenn, Lassen, Modoc, Plumas, Shasta, Siskiyou, Tehama and Trinity counties.
“Together, we can begin to heal the damage left by these wildfires,” said Richard Smith, president and CEO of Tri Counties Bank. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost their homes, and our brave firefighters and first responders who protect us.”
Funds will be distributed through UWNC, directly serving fire victims with immediate needs, as well as major recovery efforts like the RV assistance program, Stable Housing Opportunities Program (SHOP), Unmet Needs Roundtable, mental health services for survivors, a 2-1-1 helpline and grants to community service providers.
According to the release, the 2022 wildfire season has resulted in six deaths, 400 homes destroyed, and about 200,000 acres burned.
“Tri Counties Bank has worked with United Way during our relief efforts for many wildfires,” said Larry Olmstead, president and CEO of United Way of Northern California. “Like us, the bank cares deeply about the communities it serves. This partnership, aided by the generosity of our neighbors, will allow us to deliver crucial aid to those in need.”
Partnership officials encourage donations to the NorCal Wildfire fund at any Tri Counties Bank branch or online at https://www.norcalunitedway.org/wildfirerecovery.