A plan to have North State counties band together in response to the ongoing pandemic was announced on Thursday. As part of the effort, county supervisors across northern California will consider adoption of a “Healthy Communities Resolution” to address local control, geographic diversity, the opening of schools and the distribution deadline for CARES Act relief funds.
By signing on to the effort, supervisors from participating counties essentially agree that their county is best served by an ability to respond locally to the virus; that their county is geographically diverse and ill-suited for the state’s “one-size-fits-all” Blueprint for a Safer Economy; that school districts be urged to safely open as soon as possible; and that they request an extension of time beyond Dec. 31, 2020, to encumber and spend federal CARES Act funds. Each board will take the item up at a future meeting.
After conducting a conference last month to discuss the state’s response so far to the pandemic, a group of elected officials from across northern California reached a general consensus that local control is needed moving forward.
“Each county shared different impacts they’ve experienced, and we sort of agreed on a number of general principles that they plan to take back to their counties to see if everyone can agree on them,” said Assemblyman James Gallagher, Yuba City Republican and one of several state legislators that organized the conference, said after the discussion. “One of the things we talked about is going back to the attestations that every county filed with the state that were a collaboration between elected officials and public health officials on how they planned to manage the crisis at the local level. It’s already been filed, so perhaps we could restore that local control and not have to operate under this arbitrary tiered system.”
Other North State legislators that organized the conference included state Sens. Brian Dahle (R-Bieber), Jim Nielsen (R-Tehama), Assemblywoman Megan Dahle (R-Bieber) and Assemblyman Kevin Kiley (R-Rockin). They met with supervisors from a dozen counties in Red Bluff Oct. 29.
Conversation largely revolved around the state’s blueprint metrics and their impacts, extending the deadline on when CARES Act funding must be spent, and plans on how to best reopen businesses and schools.
Gallagher said North State leaders came to a consensus that the current system hasn’t been the best answer to the problem and has resulted in a number of negative consequences, including a rise in mental and behavioral health issues and decline in student performance, among others.
“The intent was to provide a forum and work towards what we think would be a better alternative than what we’ve got right now,” Gallagher said. “It’s not us just trying to defy the governor or be contrarian to the governor, it’s really about trying to offer what we believe is a better path forward for our region.”
On Tuesday, 41 counties comprising over 94 percent of the state’s population are now in the state’s purple, most restrictive, tier.
In response to the new COVID-19 restrictions, Gallagher released the following statement.
“The Governor and state bureaucrats can color code counties and change rules as they go, but the basics remain the same: We are all free people who can exercise our freedom responsibly,” said Gallagher. “The Government can only take what you let them. I don’t think you should close your business, church or school. I would encourage you to keep them open. I don’t think you need to cancel Thanksgiving. You are all responsible adults and you can decide what risks are acceptable for you and your family. Be considerate. Recognize that we are seeing another increase in cases. It is not because some restaurants have been open, it’s because that is what viruses do. In order to limit the spread, do your best to keep up on washing your hands, keeping distanced and wearing a facial covering when you can’t. We can and will overcome this as a free society.”