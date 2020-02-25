Colusa County Office of Education will be hosting an online safety and human trafficking prevention workshop.
Open to the public, for Colusa County students, educators, law enforcement and other agencies will learn ways to identify and prevent human trafficking. The event is sponsored by PROTECT and will happen on Wednesday, Feb. 26 from 3:30-6:30 p.m., located at 499 Marguerite St., Williams, in the multi-purpose room.
“The whole reason for this event is because of AB 1227,” said Alejandra Lopez, prevention services coordinator of the Colusa County Office of Education. “Educators need to be aware of human trafficking and students need to be aware.”
Assembly Bill 1227 requires school districts to ensure that students in grades seven to 12 receive human trafficking prevention education and training.
Lopez said the event will cover red flags, tactics and examples of exploitation, social media apps used by human traffickers, prevention, etc.
“It’s really important for our community to attend because we’re on the I-5 corridor,” said Lopez. “(Even though) it’s something we’re not seeing in the community, it’s something to look for.”
To register for the event, call Claudia Tinoco at 473-1358 extension 10304 or email ctinoco@ccoe.net.