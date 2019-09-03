The Colusa County Office of Education announced the appointment of Aaron Heinz as Superintendent of Administrative Services effective Sept. 9.
According to a press release issued by the Colusa County Office of Education, Heinz brings over 19 years of financial experience and a diverse background in county offices of education as the current Director of Internal Business at Sutter County Superintendent of Schools in addition to his years of experience in Business Services at San Joaquin County Office of Education, El Dorado County Office of Education, and San Juan Unified School District.
“In these roles, Aaron has been responsible for managing school financial accounting and budget development, process improvement, and project management while maintaining fiscal compliance,” read the release.
Heinz holds a Bachelor of Science, Accounting from Colorado State University – Global Campus and received a Chief Business Officials Certification in 2015.
“I am pleased to welcome Aaron to the Colusa County Office of Education family,” said Superintendent Mike West. “Aaron’s financial expertise and leadership style will easily mesh with the Staff and community of Colusa County. Aaron’s diverse background and extensive experience in all aspects of COE fiscal and business operations will insure a smooth transition and operation of the Colusa County Office of Education.”
In his new role as Associate Superintendent of Administrative Services, Aaron will assume executive responsibility for Colusa County Superintendent of Schools Business Services, Human Resources, and Facilities and Maintenance in addition to serving as Risk Manager.
“I’m humbled and thrilled to be joining the Colusa County Office of Education,” Heinz said. “The family-first culture in Colusa County is a perfect fit with my own values, and will continue to successfully drive this organization into the future. I especially look forward to helping build the leaders that will provide the best services possible for the students and families of Colusa County.”