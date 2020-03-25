Earlier this month, people flooded to the polls to cast their votes for the Presidential Primary Election and the Colusa County Elections Office been busy counting ballots since. With a turnout of 53.67 percent of voters in Colusa County, below are the official results of the March 3 Presidential Primary Election – (i) denotes incumbent.

COLUSA COUNTY

Supervisor District 2

With 100 percent of precincts reporting:

Daurice Kalfsbeek Smith..................................359

Robert Moriconi................................................257

Dave B. Markss..................................................286

Laurie Okland Waters.......................................143

Supervisor District 3

With 100 percent of precincts reporting:

Kent Boes (i)......................................................562

Jason McMullan................................................247

Supervisor District 4

With 100 percent of precincts reporting:

Gary J. Evans (i)................................................589

Measure A (Williams Unified 

School District bond measure)

With 100 percent of precincts reporting:

For......................................................................448

Against...............................................................528

Measure C (Yuba College bond measure)

With 100 percent of precincts reporting:

For...................................................................1,466

Against.............................................................3,165

STATE

U.S. Representative (District 3)

With 100 percent of precincts reporting:

John Garamendi (i)....................................... 2,204

Tamika Hamilton.......................................... 1,887

Sean Feucht...................................................... 653

State Assembly (District 3)

With 100 percent of precincts reporting:

James Gallagher (i)....................................... 1,981

James R. Henson.............................................. 611

State Assembly (District 4)

With 100 percent of precincts reporting:

Cecelia Aguiar-Curry (i)................................. .873

Matthew L. Neilson....................................... 1,126

Sophia Racke.................................................... 151

Proposition 13

With 100 percent of precincts reporting:

For...................................................................1,273

Against........................................................... 3,468

PRESIDENT

With 100 percent of precincts reporting:

1. Donald Trump.............................................2,397

2. Bernie Sanders...............................................609

3.Joseph R. Biden..............................................409

