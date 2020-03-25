Earlier this month, people flooded to the polls to cast their votes for the Presidential Primary Election and the Colusa County Elections Office been busy counting ballots since. With a turnout of 53.67 percent of voters in Colusa County, below are the official results of the March 3 Presidential Primary Election – (i) denotes incumbent.
COLUSA COUNTY
Supervisor District 2
With 100 percent of precincts reporting:
Daurice Kalfsbeek Smith..................................359
Robert Moriconi................................................257
Dave B. Markss..................................................286
Laurie Okland Waters.......................................143
Supervisor District 3
With 100 percent of precincts reporting:
Kent Boes (i)......................................................562
Jason McMullan................................................247
Supervisor District 4
With 100 percent of precincts reporting:
Gary J. Evans (i)................................................589
Measure A (Williams Unified
School District bond measure)
With 100 percent of precincts reporting:
For......................................................................448
Against...............................................................528
Measure C (Yuba College bond measure)
With 100 percent of precincts reporting:
For...................................................................1,466
Against.............................................................3,165
STATE
U.S. Representative (District 3)
With 100 percent of precincts reporting:
John Garamendi (i)....................................... 2,204
Tamika Hamilton.......................................... 1,887
Sean Feucht...................................................... 653
State Assembly (District 3)
With 100 percent of precincts reporting:
James Gallagher (i)....................................... 1,981
James R. Henson.............................................. 611
State Assembly (District 4)
With 100 percent of precincts reporting:
Cecelia Aguiar-Curry (i)................................. .873
Matthew L. Neilson....................................... 1,126
Sophia Racke.................................................... 151
Proposition 13
With 100 percent of precincts reporting:
For...................................................................1,273
Against........................................................... 3,468
PRESIDENT
With 100 percent of precincts reporting:
1. Donald Trump.............................................2,397
2. Bernie Sanders...............................................609
3.Joseph R. Biden..............................................409