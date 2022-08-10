In recognition of August as National Child Support Awareness Month, the Colusa Sutter Yolo Regional Child Support Agency and the Glenn County Department of Child Support Services recognizes that families come in all shapes and sizes and that means one size does not fit all when it comes to the service and care required.
“The services provided by California’s child support program are ever evolving to better serve new and existing customers,” read a release issued by Glenn County Department of Child Support Services. “A new, simplified enrollment form is now available to make the process easier for those who are interested in receiving the help they need. The updated enrollment form requires less information, only takes minutes to complete, and can be finalized online, and even over your phone.”
The child support professionals at the Colusa Sutter Yolo Regional Child Support Agency and the Glenn County Department of Child Support Services work collaboratively with moms, dads, and guardians to attain the financial stability they need to provide services that match the diversity in their communities.
“Child support payments help cover essential needs for housing, food, and clothing as well as other expenses like sports, music, back-to-school supplies, and so much more,” said Natalie Dillon, director of the Colusa Sutter Yolo Regional Child Support Agency. “Our child support services help our families flourish and sets our kids up to succeed.”
According to officials, there are several ways to apply for support, including the recently created online Statewide Enrollment Program and the Quick App application, paper-based applications in English and Spanish or by calling 866-901-3212 to start the process.
“The recovery from the pandemic has created and transformed many jobs, changing how people work in the public sector, agriculture, private industry, or gig work,” read a release issued by the Colusa Sutter Yolo Regional Child Support Agency. “Adapting to these changes and others, including a major shift to telework, Child Support Services has transformed how people can pay child support.”
Parents that would like to pay in person in local offices can now use kiosks accepting cash, credit and debit card, and e-checks. Payments can also be made using services such as PayPal, PayNearMe, or MoneyGram, credit cards online, by phone, or direct withdrawal from a checking or savings account.
“In keeping with programs across the country, we have welcomed electronic improvements
to the most common and reliable method of payment: having payment submitted by
employers on behalf of busy working parents,” read the release issued by the Colusa Sutter Yolo Regional Child Support Agency. “These changes also reflect the child support programs’ conviction that the payment process should be as easy and as accessible as possible.”
California Child Support Services also revised its Debt Reduction Program to give more parents access to much-needed relief to lower or eliminate child support debt owed to the state, according to the release.
“For those who have thought about enrolling for services in the past but have been discouraged by the lengthy and outdated process, we encourage you to apply again in Glenn County,” read the release issued by Glenn County. “Our child support professionals are ready to help moms, dads, and guardians attain the financial stability they need for the children they care for. We know that one size does not fit all, and we are updating our program to make the services we provide better suit your needs.”
For more information in Colusa County, visit www.colusasutteryolochildsupport.org/.
For more information in Glenn County, visit www.countyofglenn.net/dept/child-support-services-agency/welcome.
For more information statewide, visit www.childsupport.ca.gov.