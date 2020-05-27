One person died in a single-vehicle accident outside of Maxwell Thursday night, according to a release issued by the Williams area California Highway Patrol.
Dead is Martin Rangel, 22, of Maxwell, who was driving the vehicle.
CHP officers were called to the accident on Maxwell Road just east of Two Mile Road just before 9 p.m. According to the news release, Rangel was traveling westbound when, for unknown reasons, his vehicle veered off the roadway and overturned.
Rangel was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, according to the release.
CHP has not yet determined if drugs or alcohol were involved in the collision.