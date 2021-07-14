One killed in collision on State Route 20

One person died in a head on collision on State Route 20 on Sunday.
According to a release issued by the Williams area California Highway Patrol, a man – identified only as a 57-year old resident of Clearlake – was driving westbound on the roadway just east of State Route 16 at a high rate of speed just before 8 p.m. when he swerved over the solid double yellow lines and entered into the eastbound land, directly in the path of oncoming traffic.
Jacob Funk, 27, of Orland, was heading east on State Route 20 at that time with three passengers, 40-year-old Orland resident Vicky Davis and two minors, ages seven and five, and all occupants of the vehicle were wearing seatbelts or were seated in child safety seats.
According to the release, Funk was traveling at approximately 55 miles per hour when the unidentified man swerved in front of him. Funk tried to take evasive action by turning to the right, it was stated in the release, but was unable to avoid the collision and the left front of his vehicle made contact with the left front of the oncoming vehicle.
“The collision caused the left front door of (the unidentified man’s vehicle) to become detached and (he), who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle,” it was stated in the release.
The unidentified man sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on scene, according to the release.
Funk and the two minors in the other vehicle sustained moderate injuries and were transported via Reach Air Ambulance to UC Davis Hospital for further treatment. Davis sustained a major head contusion and was transported via Reach Air Ambulance to Kaiser Vacaville Hospital for further treatment.
According to the release, alcohol and/or drugs were a possible factor in this collision.
The identity of the individual that died is being withheld until next of kind can be notified.
Several local agencies responded to this incident including the Williams area California HIghway Patrol, Cal Fire, the Williams Fire Department, the Maxwell Fire Department, Capay Valley Fire, Yocha Dehe Fire, Enloe Ambulance, the Colusa county Sheriff’s Office and Caltrans.