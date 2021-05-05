One person died in a collision that happened on State Route 20 between State Route 16 and Mitchell Flats last week.
According to a release issued by the Williams area California Highway Patrol, a Ford Explorer traveling eastbound on the roadway at a high rate of speed collided into the rear of a vehicle towing a trailer at approximately 3:45 p.m. April 27.
The collision caused the Ford to cross into the opposing lane of traffic and collide head on with a Toyota Tundra traveling westbound.
The driver of the Ford, Juan Manuel Hernandez Martinez, 23, sustained major injuries including a broken femur in addition to complaints of chest and rib pain.
The driver of the Toyota, Shawn Chaney, 47, of Bonaire, Ga., sustained lacerations to his right hand and complained of pain to the left side of his body.
The passenger of the Toyota, identified only as a 44-year-old female from Sacramento, succumbed to her injuries at a nearby hospital.
According to the release, it is unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision.