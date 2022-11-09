Tri-County News
As the holiday season approaches, Operation Christmas Child is gearing up to provide presents for children all over the world and local residents are encouraged to help.
“Operation Christmas Child delivers great joy and the Good News of Jesus Christ to children in need around the world through gift-filled shoeboxes,” said organizers. “Each box packed full of quality toys, school supplies, and personal care items becomes a tangible expression of God’s immense love for the child. For many, it is their first gift ever. Delivered by our local church partners, shoebox gifts provide an opportunity to present the Gospel to boys and girls in a clear, child-friendly way.”
Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child, a ministry of Samaritan’s Purse, has delivered over 198 million shoebox gifts to suffering children in every corner of the world, according to officials.
“This year we look forward to surpassing a major milestone – 200 million shoebox gifts to children in more than 170 countries and territories, including 11.6 million in Ukraine since the project began,” said officials. “This past year alone in the midst of war Operation Christmas Child has reached over 400,000 Ukrainian children with the power of a simple gift.”
Members of the community can also get involved and pack their own box to donate. Those that are interested in participating are asked to use a shoe box, label it to indicate whether it was packed for a boy or girl and in which age category and fill it with gifts, hygiene items, and school supplies. It is also asked that participants donate $10 to cover the cost of shipping.
Boxes can be dropped off from Nov. 14-21, which is national collection week, at local churches, including:
– Cooper Avenue Baptist Church, 804 Cooper Avenue, Yuba City;
– Gridley First Baptist Church, 100 Vermont Street, Gridley;
– Calvary Chapel, 1888 Springfield Drive, Chico;
– Grace Baptist Church, 3646 Oro Dam Blvd., Oroville;
– Real Life Church, 1044 Trinity Street, Orland;
– Open Gate Christian Fellowship, 950 Laurel Street, Willows.
Shoeboxes can also be “packed” online by visiting the Samaritan’s Purse website.
“Pack a shoebox and impact the world with a tangible expression of hope one child at a time,” said officials.
For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/2p8a8zcb.